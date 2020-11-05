US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open as Blue Wave risks fade

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on a Republican held Senate that would block any moves by a Joe Biden administration to tighten regulation and raise taxes on corporate America, even as the presidential election remained too close to call.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 235.71 points, or 0.85%, at the open to 28,083.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 42.30 points, or 1.23%, at 3,485.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 225.55 points, or 1.95%, to 11,816.33 at the opening bell.

