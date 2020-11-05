US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open as Blue Wave risks fade

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on a Republican held Senate that would block any moves by a Joe Biden administration to tighten regulation and raise taxes on corporate America, even as the presidential election remained too close to call.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 235.71 points, or 0.85%, at the open to 28,083.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 42.30 points, or 1.23%, at 3,485.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 225.55 points, or 1.95%, to 11,816.33 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.