US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open after Omicron-driven rout

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors rushed to take advantage of steep virus-driven losses, while Twitter shares surged on report that chief Jack Dorsey is expected to step down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 118.37 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 35,017.71.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 34.13 points, or 0.74%, at 4,628.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 227.77 points, or 1.47%, to 15,719.42 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

