US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street inches higher at open ahead of Fed decision

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes inched higher at open on Wednesday following positive earnings from companies including Starbucks and Advanced Micro Devices, while investors braced for the biggest U.S. interest rate hike since May 2000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 43.01 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33,171.80.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.70 points, or 0.14%, at 4,181.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 10.97 points, or 0.09%, to 12,574.73 at the opening bell.

