US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 83.4 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 30,283.23. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 20.0 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 3,723.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 109.9 points, or 0.86%, to 12,914.641 at the opening bell.

