US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains on Boeing surge, coronavirus drug hopes

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and posted gains for the week, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 704.81 points, or 2.99%, to 24,242.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 75.01 points, or 2.68%, to 2,874.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 117.78 points, or 1.38%, to 8,650.14.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

