US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street flat at open ahead of Fed minutes

April 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the central bank's views on inflation and an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.7 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33444.98. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.3 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 4074.29​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.1 points, or 0.17%, to 13675.296 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

