US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at open after rallying sharply this week

Wall Street falls at open after rallying sharply this week

Devik Jain
Dec 9

Wall Street's main indexes slipped at open on Thursday after logging three straight days of gains on positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 32.49 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35,722.26.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.21 points, or 0.22%, at 4,691.00, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 66.45 points, or 0.42%, to 15,720.54 at the opening bell.

