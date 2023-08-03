News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as Treasury yields hit nine-month high

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 03, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields, spurred partly by Fitch's downgrade of U.S. long-term credit rating, pressured rate-sensitive shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 87.96 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 35,194.56.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 19.12 points, or 0.42%, at 4,494.27, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 73.69 points, or 0.53%, to 13,899.76 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

