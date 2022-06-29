US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls after open on rate hike woes

June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell after the opening bell on Wednesday, after several policymakers made a case for faster interest rate hikes to tamp down inflation as a string of recent data continued to paint a dour picture for the economy.

At 9:33 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 9.67 points, or 0.25%, at 3,811.88, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 65.85 points, or 0.59%, at 11,115.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.28 points, or 0.00%, at 30,947.27.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.