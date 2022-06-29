US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls after open on rate hike woes

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell after the opening bell on Wednesday, after several policymakers made a case for faster interest rate hikes to tamp down inflation as a string of recent data continued to paint a dour picture for the economy.

June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell after the opening bell on Wednesday, after several policymakers made a case for faster interest rate hikes to tamp down inflation as a string of recent data continued to paint a dour picture for the economy.

At 9:33 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 9.67 points, or 0.25%, at 3,811.88, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 65.85 points, or 0.59%, at 11,115.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.28 points, or 0.00%, at 30,947.27.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular