US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends losses as big banks slump after results

U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with big Wall Street banks tumbling after their earnings reports, while weaker-than-expected retail sales data raised concerns about an economic recovery dented by soaring coronavirus cases.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with big Wall Street banks tumbling after their earnings reports, while weaker-than-expected retail sales data raised concerns about an economic recovery dented by soaring coronavirus cases.

At 10:40 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 233.38 points, or 0.75%, to 30,758.14, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 28.29 points, or 0.75%, to 3,767.25 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 81.70 points, or 0.62%, to 13,030.93.

