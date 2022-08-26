US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends losses after Powell's comments

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes extended losses on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control, but gave no indication of how high interest rates might rise before the central bank's job is finished.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 195.29 points, or 0.59%, at 33,096.49, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 34.86 points, or 0.83%, at 4,164.26, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 132.57 points, or 1.05%, at 12,506.70.

