US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends losses after Powell's comments

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. stock indexes extended losses on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control, but gave no indication of how high interest rates might rise before the central bank's job is finished.

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes extended losses on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control, but gave no indication of how high interest rates might rise before the central bank's job is finished.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 195.29 points, or 0.59%, at 33,096.49, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 34.86 points, or 0.83%, at 4,164.26, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 132.57 points, or 1.05%, at 12,506.70.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular