US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends mixed as Microsoft, Apple offset

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday, with a dip in Apple Inc AAPL.O shares offsetting a gain in Microsoft Corp MSFT.O shares a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and left the door open for further monetary easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 52.9 points, or 0.19%, to 27,094.18, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.03 points, or 0.00%, to 3,006.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 5.49 points, or 0.07%, to 8,182.88.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)

