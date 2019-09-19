US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends mixed as Microsoft, Apple offset

Noel Randewich Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday, with a dip in Apple Inc shares offsetting a gain in Microsoft Corp shares a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and left the door open for further monetary easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 52.9 points, or 0.19%, to 27,094.18, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.03 points, or 0.00%, to 3,006.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 5.49 points, or 0.07%, to 8,182.88.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)

