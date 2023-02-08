US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges lower on rate hike worries

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 08, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. main stock indexes slipped at the open on Wednesday as investors worried the Federal Reserve would keep hiking interest rates this year, while Microsoft rose after laying out its AI push.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 23.79 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,132.90. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.53 points, or 0.25%, at 4,153.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 44.67 points, or 0.37%, to 12,069.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.