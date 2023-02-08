US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges lower on rate hike worries

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. main stock indexes slipped at the open on Wednesday as investors worried the Federal Reserve would keep hiking interest rates this year, while Microsoft rose after laying out its AI push.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 23.79 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,132.90. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.53 points, or 0.25%, at 4,153.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 44.67 points, or 0.37%, to 12,069.12 at the opening bell.

