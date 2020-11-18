US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery following fresh vaccine updates, while Boeing surged after it won U.S. approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet.

The S&P 500 .INX rose 1.81 points, or 0.05%, to 3,611.34 shortly after the market opened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI gained 80.75 points, or 0.27%, to 29,864.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.03 points or 0.01%, at 11,900.37.

