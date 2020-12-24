US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at open on recovery hopes

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Thursday in a shortened trading session as expectations of a gradual economic recovery spurred buying into cyclical sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 26.09 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 30,155.92.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.02 points, or 0.11%, at 3,694.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 20.43 points, or 0.16%, to 12,791.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

