US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at open ahead of Big Tech results

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 25, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes crept higher at open on Tuesday, after a slew of companies forecast upbeat annual profits, while investors also awaited quarterly earnings reports from megacap technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 10.25 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 35,421.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.55 points, or 0.01%, at 4,555.19, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 34.37 points, or 0.24%, to 14,093.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

