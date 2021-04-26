US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at open ahead of big tech earnings

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's three main indexes opened slightly higher on Monday, ahead of first-quarter results from big technology companies later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.74 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 34,044.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.86 points, or 0.12%, at 4,185.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.57 points, or 0.25%, to 14,052.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

