US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops sharply at open on fears over new virus variant

Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 437.69 points, or 1.22%, at the open to 35,366.69.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 36.83 points, or 0.78%, at 4,664.63, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 180.85 points, or 1.14%, to 15,664.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

