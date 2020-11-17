US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops at open as COVID-19 cases surge

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record closing highs a day earlier, as more U.S. states took measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record closing highs a day earlier, as more U.S. states took measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 150.29 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 29,800.15.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.60 points, or 0.46%, at 3,610.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.78 points, or 0.09%, to 11,913.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular