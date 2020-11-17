US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops at open as COVID-19 cases surge

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record closing highs a day earlier, as more U.S. states took measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 150.29 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 29,800.15.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.60 points, or 0.46%, at 3,610.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.78 points, or 0.09%, to 11,913.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

