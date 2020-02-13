US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips on coronavirus concerns, mixed earnings

Stephen Culp Reuters
NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Thursday, backing away from record highs as investors digested new coronavirus developments and mixed corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 127.75 points, or 0.43%, to 29,423.67, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.33 points, or 0.16%, to 3,374.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.99 points, or 0.14%, to 9,711.97.

