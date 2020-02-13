US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips on coronavirus concerns, mixed earnings

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Thursday, backing away from record highs as investors digested new coronavirus developments and mixed corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 127.75 points, or 0.43%, to 29,423.67, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.33 points, or 0.16%, to 3,374.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.99 points, or 0.14%, to 9,711.97.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Chris Reese)

