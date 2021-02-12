US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips at open as energy stocks decline

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as energy stocks slipped and investors digested recent gains driven by stimulus bets and accelerated vaccine roll outs, ahead of the long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.9 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31420.8. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 4.7 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 3911.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 46.6 points, or 0.33%, to 13979.213 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

