US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street clobbered as pandemic fears rattle markets

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three major stock indexes tumbled on Monday as investors looked for safety on intensifying fears about the global economic impact of the coronavirus after a surge in cases outside China fanned worries about a pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1,029.5 points, or 3.55%, to 27,962.91, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 111.8 points, or 3.35%, to 3,225.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 355.31 points, or 3.71%, to 9,221.28.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)

