US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street clobbered as pandemic fears rattle markets

Contributor
Sinéad Carew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's three major stock indexes tumbled on Monday as investors looked for safety on intensifying fears about the global economic impact of the coronavirus after a surge in cases outside China fanned worries about a pandemic.

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three major stock indexes tumbled on Monday as investors looked for safety on intensifying fears about the global economic impact of the coronavirus after a surge in cases outside China fanned worries about a pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1,029.5 points, or 3.55%, to 27,962.91, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 111.8 points, or 3.35%, to 3,225.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 355.31 points, or 3.71%, to 9,221.28.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular