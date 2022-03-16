US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs at open on Ukraine peace talks, Fed on tap

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks lifted sentiment ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 109.59 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33,653.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 25.69 points, or 0.60%, at 4,288.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 170.74 points, or 1.32%, to 13,119.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

