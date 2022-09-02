US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs at open after August jobs report

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in August, but cooling wage increases and a rise in unemployment rate eased some concerns about inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 192.08 points, or 0.61%, at the open to 31,848.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.81 points, or 0.70%, at 3,994.66, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 114.01 points, or 0.97%, to 11,899.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

