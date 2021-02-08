US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street at all-time highs on stimulus bets

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday, as investors made risky bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package would lead to a speedy economic recovery.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday, as investors made risky bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package would lead to a speedy economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 43 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 31,191.2. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 5.8 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 3,892.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 80.8 points, or 0.58%, to 13,937.06 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters