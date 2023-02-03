US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles at open as jobs data fans higher rate worries

February 03, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after data showed the economy added jobs at a rapid pace last month, feeding into fears that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer in its fight against inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 127.64 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 33,926.30. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 43.07 points, or 1.03%, at 4,136.69, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 253.96 points, or 2.08%, to 11,946.86 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

