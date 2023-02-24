US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles at open as inflation data fuels Fed worries

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Friday as a surge in consumer spending and inflation in January sparked concerns that the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish stance for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 154.72 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 32,999.19. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 39.08 points, or 0.97%, at 3,973.24, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 186.22 points, or 1.61%, to 11,404.18 at the opening bell.

