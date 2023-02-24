US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles at open as inflation data fuels Fed worries

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 24, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Friday as a surge in consumer spending and inflation in January sparked concerns that the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish stance for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 154.72 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 32,999.19. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 39.08 points, or 0.97%, at 3,973.24, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 186.22 points, or 1.61%, to 11,404.18 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.