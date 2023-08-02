US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles after Fitch cuts top-tier US rating

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after rating agency Fitch's surprise move to downgrade the U.S. government's credit rating hit appetite for risky assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 78.76 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 35,551.92.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 25.80 points, or 0.56%, at 4,550.93, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 151.19 points, or 1.06%, to 14,132.73 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

