US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at open with all eyes on Jackson Hole meet

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, supported by megacap growth and technology stocks, while focus turned to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 60.04 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,029.27.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.49 points, or 0.30%, at 4,153.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 74.84 points, or 0.60%, to 12,506.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.