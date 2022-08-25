US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at open with all eyes on Jackson Hole meet

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, supported by megacap growth and technology stocks, while focus turned to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 60.04 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,029.27.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.49 points, or 0.30%, at 4,153.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 74.84 points, or 0.60%, to 12,506.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

