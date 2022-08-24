US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as investors await Fed rate hike clues

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Wednesday as recent economic data fueled fears of a slowdown ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual conference this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 10.58 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 32,899.01.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.18 points, or 0.05%, at 4,126.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.15 points, or 0.05%, to 12,375.15 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

Most Popular