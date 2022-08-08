US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks higher at open after selloff on jobs data

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday after last week's blockbuster jobs data soothed some fears about an economic slowdown, but investors remained cautious as it also added to expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 73.89 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 32,877.36.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.74 points, or 0.26%, at 4,155.93, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 46.17 points, or 0.36%, to 12,703.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

