US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open as stimulus rally cools

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday, as investors digested a recent rally to record highs on bets of a snap-back in economic activity fueled by more fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 16.2 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 31084.88. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 1.0 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 3802.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 15.6 points, or 0.12%, to 13088.012 at the opening bell.

