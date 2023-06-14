News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open as investors await Fed decision

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 14, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

June 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Wednesday as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day, while shares of UnitedHealth fell after the insurer warned of higher medical costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 167.42 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 34,044.70.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.72 points, or 0.06%, at 4,366.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.76 points, or 0.02%, to 13,570.56 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.