US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open as investors await Fed decision

June 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Wednesday as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day, while shares of UnitedHealth fell after the insurer warned of higher medical costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 167.42 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 34,044.70.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.72 points, or 0.06%, at 4,366.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.76 points, or 0.02%, to 13,570.56 at the opening bell.

