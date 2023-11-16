News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open as Cisco, Walmart weigh

November 16, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower at open on Thursday, weighed down by a drop in shares of Cisco and Walmart on underwhelming forecasts, while optimism around peaking interest rates waned.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 123.18 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 34,868.03.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.80 points, or 0.13%, at 4,497.08, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.96 points, or 0.26%, to 14,066.88 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

