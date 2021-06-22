US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open ahead of Powell testimony

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's major averages were muted at open on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on how the central bank is balancing inflation risk with its promise to ensure a full jobs market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 4.4 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33872.56. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.2 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 4224.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.2 points, or 0.02%, to 14138.29 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

