US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open ahead of Powell testimony

June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages were muted at open on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on how the central bank is balancing inflation risk with its promise to ensure a full jobs market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 4.4 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33872.56. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.2 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 4224.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.2 points, or 0.02%, to 14138.29 at the opening bell.

