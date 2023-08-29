News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open ahead of key economic data

August 29, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Tuesday as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of key economic data this week, including figures on job openings due later in the day that will provide further clues on the state of the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.86 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 34,531.12.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.56 points, or 0.01%, at 4,432.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.90 points, or 0.13%, to 13,687.23 at the opening bell.

