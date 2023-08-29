US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open ahead of key economic data

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Tuesday as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of key economic data this week, including figures on job openings due later in the day that will provide further clues on the state of the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.86 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 34,531.12.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.56 points, or 0.01%, at 4,432.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.90 points, or 0.13%, to 13,687.23 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.