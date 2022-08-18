US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St steady at open as investors assess Fed minutes

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Thursday, with investors seeking fresh signals for future rate hikes after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting suggested a less aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Thursday, with investors seeking fresh signals for future rate hikes after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting suggested a less aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.54 points at the open to 33,981.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.91 points, or 0.02%, at 4,273.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.34 points to 12,937.79 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular