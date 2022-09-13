US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps at open after hot inflation data

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Tuesday after data showed monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, cementing bets of a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 374.84 points, or 1.16%, at the open to 32,006.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 73.29 points, or 1.78%, at 4,037.12, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 357.60 points, or 2.92%, to 11,908.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

