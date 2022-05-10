US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips in choppy trading as bank stocks slide

May 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes turned lower on Tuesday in volatile trading as bank and megacap growth stocks slumped on concerns over aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic growth.

At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 117.61 points, or 0.36%, at 32,128.09, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 15.08 points, or 0.38%, at 3,976.16, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 39.47 points, or 0.34%, at 11,583.78.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

