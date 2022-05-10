US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips in choppy trading as bank stocks slide

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes turned lower on Tuesday in volatile trading as bank and megacap growth stocks slumped on concerns over aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic growth.

May 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes turned lower on Tuesday in volatile trading as bank and megacap growth stocks slumped on concerns over aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic growth.

At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 117.61 points, or 0.36%, at 32,128.09, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 15.08 points, or 0.38%, at 3,976.16, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 39.47 points, or 0.34%, at 11,583.78.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular