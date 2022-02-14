US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on rate fears; Ukraine tensions ease slightly

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday amid concerns about higher interest rates, while comments from a Russian official eased worries about a possible invasion on Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 43.56 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34,694.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.03 points, or 0.14%, at 4,412.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 22.19 points, or 0.16%, to 13,768.97 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

