US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on gloomy jobless claims data, tech slide

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims underscored a fragile labor market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 54.4 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 31558.6. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 15.5 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 3915.86​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 150.8 points, or 1.08%, to 13814.666 at the opening bell.

