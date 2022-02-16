US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on Fed, Ukraine jitters

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russian and Ukraine added to caution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.01 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,951.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.32 points, or 0.34%, at 4,455.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 100.84 points, or 0.71%, to 14,038.92 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

