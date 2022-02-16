US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on Fed, Ukraine jitters

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russian and Ukraine added to caution.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russian and Ukraine added to caution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.01 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,951.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.32 points, or 0.34%, at 4,455.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 100.84 points, or 0.71%, to 14,038.92 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular