US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as weak China data sparks slowdown fears

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, mirroring global markets, after weak economic data from China rekindled fears of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 50.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,710.70.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.25%, at 4,269.37, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 50.56 points, or 0.39%, to 12,996.63 at the opening bell.

