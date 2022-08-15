US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as weak China data sparks slowdown fears
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, mirroring global markets, after weak economic data from China rekindled fears of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 50.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,710.70.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.25%, at 4,269.37, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 50.56 points, or 0.39%, to 12,996.63 at the opening bell.
