US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as Ukraine tensions mount

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings also weighing on the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 75.80 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 34,858.47.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.95 points, or 0.42%, at 4,456.06, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 119.90 points, or 0.85%, to 14,004.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

