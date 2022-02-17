US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as Ukraine tensions mount

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings also weighing on the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 75.80 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 34,858.47.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.95 points, or 0.42%, at 4,456.06, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 119.90 points, or 0.85%, to 14,004.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

