US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as stimulus doubts resurface

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and surging coronavirus infections dented sentiment even as regulators moved toward emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.77 points, or 0.22%, at 29,934.49 after the market opened.

The S&P 500 .SPX dropped 16 points, or 0.44%, to 3,652.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 65.45 points, or 0.53%, to 12.340.35.

