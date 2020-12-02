US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as monthly private payrolls disappoint

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped on Wednesday from record levels as data showing fewer-than-expected private job additions in November added to concerns about the near-term pressure on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 128.83 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 29,695.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.67 points, or 0.24%, at 3,653.78, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 69.36 points, or 0.56%, to 12,285.75 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

