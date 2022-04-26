US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as investors focus on Big Tech earnings

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stock indexes fell at open on Tuesday as investors waited to see if earnings from Big Tech companies this week will provide support to a market worried about high inflation and slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 142.0 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 33907.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 18.0 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 4278.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 86.8 points, or 0.67%, to 12918.039 at the opening bell.

