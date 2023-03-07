US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as investors await Powell's testimony

March 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened marginally lower on Tuesday in cautious trading ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress that could shed more light on the central bank's interest rate hike plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 3.13 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,428.31.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.16 points at 4,048.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 4.76 points, or 0.04%, to 11,670.98 at the opening bell.

