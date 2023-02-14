US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open after mixed inflation data

February 14, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices accelerated in January but the pace of annual increase slowed, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a path of moderate interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 51.84 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,194.09. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.59 points, or 0.26%, at 4,126.70, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 83.59 points, or 0.70%, to 11,808.20 at the opening bell.

