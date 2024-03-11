US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips ahead of key inflation test

March 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, as investors braced for key inflation data this week that could provide more cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path following last week's mixed jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 55.48 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 38,667.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.73 points, or 0.23%, at 5,111.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 32.49 points, or 0.20%, to 16,052.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

