US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips ahead of key inflation test

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

March 11, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

March 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, as investors braced for key inflation data this week that could provide more cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path following last week's mixed jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 55.48 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 38,667.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.73 points, or 0.23%, at 5,111.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 32.49 points, or 0.20%, to 16,052.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
